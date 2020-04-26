Patient at Lilavati first to get plasma therapy

A man in his 50s undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra became the first COVID-19 patient in the State to receive convalescent plasma therapy on Saturday. Plasma for the procedure was taken from a patient who had recovered from the infection.

Earlier, Mumbai had received the go-ahead from the Indian Council of Medical Research to start a trial on convalescent plasma therapy. Infectious disease expert Dr. Om Shrivastava is the principal investigator of the trial. The plasma of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 is rich in antibodies and may prove beneficial in treating those suffering from the disease.

Nodal centre

The civic-run Nair hospital, which will be the nodal centre for the donation of plasma, has so far received three units from donors. While five other donors are in the process of being screened, many recovered patients are being contacted to become donors.