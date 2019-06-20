Pathankot hospital zeroes in on pharmacist after internal probe

Officials of Pathankot Military Hospital in Punjab, after an internal inquiry, have found the person from the hospital involved in the medicine scam unearthed in Navi Mumbai. “The authorities have informed us about the involvement of their pharmacist and we will arrest him soon,” Tushar Doshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Navi Mumbai, said.

Meanwhile, the central unit of the Crime Branch has arrested four more people, taking the total number of arrests to 13. The four accused have been identified as Bharat Mayani from Mira Road, Rajesh Baranval from Indore, Randeep Kumar Baranval from Patna, and Jagdish Chandra Sharma from Lucknow.

The investigations into the medicine scam of 12 batches had traced one batch to 167 Pathankot Military Hospital and another to Varanasi. While the Pathankot hospital has conducted an inquiry and responded, the hospital in Varanasi is yet to reach a conclusion.

The Navi Mumbai police had found the reverse trail by interrogating each accused. Following the findings, they informed the hospital authorities.

Dinesh Mahajan, who was arrested in April from Jammu, had revealed that he used to buy Galvus 50 mg manufactured by Novartis from a person attached to the military hospital. Mr. Mahajan used to give it to his employee, who is yet to be nabbed, and he in turn would sell it to Royal Pharma in Pune. Royal Pharma would then sell it to Samarth medicine distributors in Sector 5, Sanpada.

Pallavi Darade, Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration, had written to Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the scam.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar had responded to the DGP’s letter to form the SIT. “We have agreed to form the SIT, but it is under process. The scam is spread across the country and in Maharashtra, there are 11 cases registered with the Mumbai, Pune, Thane and the Navi Mumbai police,” Mr. Doshi said. Only the Navi Mumbai police have been able to crack the one case registered under their jurisdiction and arrested 13 accused.