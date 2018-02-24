Passengers stranded on CR trains

Hundreds of passengers were stranded on Central Railway (CR) trains for around 30 minutes on Friday, as a point failure on the slow track between Matunga and Dadar held up up and down trains.
Railway sources said that at 11.10 a.m, trains came to a halt near Matunga. Since the signalling systems are automated, the technical issue had a cascading effect on other trains, as speed restrictions were imposed. Railway officials said the issue was resolved at 11.48 a.m. and services resumed.
Many commuters between Sion and Matunga got downand started walking on the tracks.
A railway official said, “We have done the repairs. We are yet to ascertain why the failure occurred. We will conduct an investigation once the day’s services are done.” Eight services were cancelled, while trains ran 15 to 20 minutes late for a few hours.
