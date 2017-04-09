Party with you, Uddhav Thackeray tells Gaikwad

Mumbai: For the first time since the controversy over Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad beating an Air India employee with a chappal broke out, party chief Uddhav Thackeray met the controversial MP from Osmanabad, assuring him that party and ‘sainiks’ stand with him.

In a brief interaction with the MP at the party headquarters in Dadar on Saturday, where both exchanged pleasantries, Mr. Thackeray also reportedly asked Mr. Gaikwad to behave “in better manner in the society hereafter”, according to party sources.

“Shiv Sena and Sainiks stood behind you firmly this time. We believe that you have not committed a crime. We are ready to fight a legal battle if necessary. But also ensure that the behaviour in public from hereafter will be better,” Mr. Thackeray is reported to have told the MP. None of them however spoke to the media after the meeting.

Sources said, Mr. Thackeray wanted to send a positive message to the party workers. “We know that the MP was not at fault. There is evidence to prove that and hence all our MPs fought for him. We will continue to raise this matter even if the ban on him is now lifted,” said a senior Sena leader.

Meanwhile, a day after Air India revoked the flying ban on Mr. Gaikwad, private airlines too followed suit on Saturday.