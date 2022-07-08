Party symbol to remain with us, asserts Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief says legislature party and registered party are two different identities

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that his party’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol cannot be taken away by anyone. He was responding to recent remarks made by members of the rebel Sena faction —now in power — claiming the symbol.

Sena leader Eknath Shinde, now the Maharashtra Chief Minister, had last month revolted against the party leadership and triggered the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress. Confronted with an existential crisis, Mr. Thackeray also dared the rebels and the BJP to face midterm elections in Maharashtra.

“According to the law, no one can take away the bow and arrow symbol from Shiv Sena. I am saying this after talking to constitutional experts,” he said at a press conference, explaining that even if 100 MLAs leave, the Sena as a political party does not cease to exist. “Confusion is being created. The legislature party and registered party are two different identities. No one can take along the party workers with them.”

Commenting on rebel faction spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar’s comment that Mr. Thackeray should talk to the BJP in order to explore possibilities of the splinter group’s reconciliation with the parent party, the Sena chief said these MLAs were silent when the BJP targeted and abused him and his family over the last two and a half years.

“They tried to destroy my son’s life. You are sitting next to those who did it. I wonder whether your love for me and my family was real,” he said.

‘Democracy at stake’

The Sena chief said the Supreme Court hearing on the disqualification plea of 16 rebel MLAs scheduled for July 11 will decide not just the future of his party but also of Indian democracy.

“I trust the judiciary. The Supreme Court order (on the plea for disqualification of rebel MLAs) is not restricted to Shiv Sena alone, but will also show the direction in which democracy is headed. The country is looking at what decision the SC gives because this will also show whether the four pillars of democracy are discharging their duties or not,” he said.

The Sena chief said people should be allowed to express their verdict on the performance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by him. “There should be midterm polls. If we have made a mistake, people will not favour us,” he said.