Parts of Mumbai suffer over hour-long power outage

There was a breakdown in the transmission centre at Padgha which led to power disruption | Photo Credit: Image for representation purpose. Getty Images

Many areas in Mumbai and its suburban regions witnessed a power outage on Tuesday morning after the Padgha sub-station's 400 KV transmission line tripped.

Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL) said the power supply was disrupted due to the breakdown (bus supply) of 400 KV and 200 KV lines at Padgha substation.

Accordingly, load affected at 220 KV Temghar, PAL, Wada, Kamba, Vasai, Kolshet, Colourchem, Anandnagar, Jambhul, Palava Substations. The power supply at 100 KV Bhiwandi, Ambernath, Shahapur, Murbad, Mohane, Pise, Panjarapur, Dombivali substations were also affected.

Power restored

The 400 KV bus supply was restored at 10:30 a.m while the 220 KV bus supply and 100 KV bus supply were restored at 10:34 a.m and 10:49 a.m. respectively. After over an hour-long outage, all substation supply was restored by 11:08 a.m.

According to Tata Power which supplies electricity to part of Mumbai, some parts of the city experienced electricity failure due to the MSETCL line tripping as part of the 400 KV Kalwa Grid which supplies power to Mumbai and suburban areas. "In order to maintain grid balance, load shedding might be initiated. Power will be restored once the MSETCL line gets energised. Tata Power is working with the teams to restore power to its customers at the earliest," it said in a statement.

An Adani Electricity spokesperson said, “The power outage caused due to tripping at Tata Power’s Dharavi Receiving Station due to tripping of 400 kV Mahatransco transmission system affected our consumers in Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Santacruz, and Bandra area. However, through proactive network rearrangements, Adani Electricity could restore the entire power supply within 40 minutes of the incident.”