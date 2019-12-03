Parts of body found behind Mahim dargah

A suitcase containing parts of a body was found behind Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah in Mahim on Monday. The suitcase washed ashore at the sea behind the dargah, popularly known as the Mahim dargah. A local resident opened it and informed the police.

“We are searching for the remnants of the body and trying to identify the deceased. No case has been registered. The parts seem to be the left arm and right leg, along with some parts of an intestine,” senior police inspector Milind Gadankush, Mahim police station, said.

The body parts have been sent to Sion Hospital, where a post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday.

They will then be sent to Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Kalina.

The police have begun inquiries to find out if any local residents have been missing over the last few days.

“We are drawing up a list of locations from where the suitcase could have been tossed into the sea. We will also examine CCTV camera footage to see if anyone can be seen throwing the suitcase into the water,” a police officer said.