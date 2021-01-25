Partho Dasgupta stable, shifted back to Taloja Jail

The Bombay High Court on Monday was informed that Partho Dasgupta, former chief executive officer and managing director of the Broadcast Audience Research Council and accused in the Television Rating Point (TRP) manipulation case, was shifted back to Taloja Central Jail from JJ Hospital.
Also read: WhatsApp transcripts reveal BARC chief Partho Dasgupta’s links with Arnab Goswami
Public prosecutor Deepak Thakare submitted Mr. Dasgupta’s medical report to a single judge bench of Justice P.D. Naik showing that he is in stable condition and said that if there was any medical emergency, he would be immediately shifted to the hospital.
Advocate Arjun Singh Thakur for Mr. Dasgupta had filed for interim medical bail on January 22 and also urged the court that he be shifted to a private hospital he has ketoacidosis, a diabetic condition due to high levels of blood sugar.
Mr. Dasgupta was arrested from Pune on December 24 last year and his bail application was rejected by the city civil and sessions court on January 20. The court sought for the bail order passed by the sessions court. Mr Thakur said he has applied for the order copy and sought time for the same. The matter will now be heard on February 2.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath