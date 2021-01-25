Partho Dasgupta stable, shifted back to Taloja Jail

Dasgupta had been moved to JJ Hospital on January 15

The Bombay High Court on Monday was informed that Partho Dasgupta, former chief executive officer and managing director of the Broadcast Audience Research Council and accused in the Television Rating Point (TRP) manipulation case, was shifted back to Taloja Central Jail from JJ Hospital.

Public prosecutor Deepak Thakare submitted Mr. Dasgupta’s medical report to a single judge bench of Justice P.D. Naik showing that he is in stable condition and said that if there was any medical emergency, he would be immediately shifted to the hospital.

Advocate Arjun Singh Thakur for Mr. Dasgupta had filed for interim medical bail on January 22 and also urged the court that he be shifted to a private hospital he has ketoacidosis, a diabetic condition due to high levels of blood sugar.

Mr. Dasgupta was arrested from Pune on December 24 last year and his bail application was rejected by the city civil and sessions court on January 20. The court sought for the bail order passed by the sessions court. Mr Thakur said he has applied for the order copy and sought time for the same. The matter will now be heard on February 2.