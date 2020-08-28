Part of toilet collapses in Grant Road, 2 killed

Mumbai

28 August 2020 01:52 IST

Two people died after part of a toilet collapsed at Mishra building in Grant Road of south Mumbai on Thursday evening. Aliya Riayasat Qureshi (12) and Noor Qureshi (70) were taken to JJ Hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Mumbai City Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh has announced ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

According to civic officials, the Mishra and Abdul Rahman buildings are adjacent to each other and fall in the cessed building category. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had approved the redevelopment of both the buildings, but it has been pending for more than three years. A total of 111 tenants are living in these two buildings.

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said that the MHADA had given the redevelopment work to Shirsiwala builder. “The builder did not work for three years. This is the very reason that we have brought an amendment to the Act where if a builder does not work for three years, then the MHADA will take over. We will look into this matter and see what action can be taken against the builder,” he said.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said Mishra building was declared dilapidated by the Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation and despite time-to-time notices from the civic body, the developer did not undertake redevelopment work. “The MHADA must cancel the no-objection certificate given to all the developers who are delaying the redevelopment of cessed buildings,” she said.