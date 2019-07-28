Part of river bridge in Murbad washed way, traffic suspended in Thane

A part of a river bridge linking Murbad to Kalyan in Maharashtra’s Thane district got washed way in the early hours of Sunday due to heavy downpour in the region, an official said.

Murbad Tehsildar Amol Kadam told PTI that a part of a bridge on the Ulhas river in Rayta village got washed away and stretches of the road were damaged in heavy rains, in the process affecting traffic on the highway linking Mumbai to Ahmedabad in neighbouring Gujarat.

“Traffic on the route has been suspended till further orders. The Ulhas river has been overflowing since the past two days and has caused flooding in Badlapur, Titwala and Kalyan,” he said.

Kadam informed that 370 houses have got submerged in the floods, and rescue teams working overnight shifted families to higher places.

On Saturday, over 1,000 people were rescued by NDRF, Army, Navy, Air Force and Railway teams after floods caused by the Ulhas river breaching its banks led to the marooning of the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express in Vangani near Badlapur in the district.