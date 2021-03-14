Part of empty building collapses in Mumbai

A portion of an empty five-storey building collapsed in Nagpada area of south Mumbai, a fire brigade official said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, he said, adding that no casualty was reported.
The building, located on Morland Road, had been declared dangerous and no one was staying in it, he said.
A portion of the structure crashed on Saturday following which fire brigade, police and local civic personnel rushed to the spot, the official said.
"It was a 'level-1' (minor) disaster. Work is still underway to remove the debris," he said.
