Mumbai

Part of empty building collapses in Mumbai

A portion of a building collapsed at Nagpada, in Mumbai on Saturday, March 13, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A portion of an empty five-storey building collapsed in Nagpada area of south Mumbai, a fire brigade official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, he said, adding that no casualty was reported.

The building, located on Morland Road, had been declared dangerous and no one was staying in it, he said.

A portion of the structure crashed on Saturday following which fire brigade, police and local civic personnel rushed to the spot, the official said.

"It was a 'level-1' (minor) disaster. Work is still underway to remove the debris," he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2021 11:48:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/part-of-empty-building-collapses-in-mumbai/article34065881.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY