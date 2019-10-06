Parsee hospital loses $22.5 m donation

A Hong Kong-based philanthropic couple has withdrawn its pledge to donate $22.5 million to the B.D. Petit Parsee General Hospital (PGH) in the city, as the plan to build a new super speciality hospital did not take off. The project was delayed due to opposition from a section of the Parsi community.

Community magazine Parsiana reported that hospital president Homa Petit broke the news in an email to his colleagues. Mr. Petit wrote that he had received an email on October 1 from the donors, Jal and Pervin Shroff, informing the hospital and the members of the executive committee of their “final and irreversible decision to withdraw their financial pledge of $22.5 million.” The couple said the new hospital “had unfortunately got bogged down by administrative bureaucracy, legal challenges and disruptive opposition from members of our community,” and construction had not started by October 1.

Mr. Petit said, “I end with a note of personal regret that an excellent scheme which would have benefited the community, the hospital, and particularly its poor and needy, has been brought to nought by a few recalcitrant persons within our own community, who will now have to live with their conscience for this unfortunate result.”

He also said that he has informed the Bombay Parsi Punchayet about the donors’ decision.

PGH has been reeling under an annual deficit of nearly ₹8 crore for many years. The hospital, which is exclusively for Parsis, planned to use the donation to improve the existing facilities and build a seven-storey super speciality cosmopolitan hospital to be run by the Medanta group, founded by cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Naresh Trehan.

But a section of the community had opposed the plan and had filed a petition at the charity commissioner’s officer against the deal. “Any donation is more than welcome. Our issue was with the kind of agreement that was drawn between PGH and Medanta,” community member and petitioner Rayomand Zaiwala said.