Param Bir Singh new Mumbai Police Commissioner

The Maharashtra government on Saturday appointed Param Bir Singh as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Mr. Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was posted as the Director General (DG) of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) before his appointment as the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Mr. Singh succeeds Sanjay Barve, who retired on Saturday.

Outgoing Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve was given a farewell by his colleagues at Naigaon police station in Mumbai on Saturday.

The 1987-batch IPS officer, who had taken charge as the commissioner on February 28 last year, had got two extensions, first in August and then in November.

“Today, the Mumbai police is well equipped, strong and capable of dealing with any challenge. In my tenure, I have witnessed elections, protests against CAA, NRC and other challenges, but officials of the Mumbai police have handled them well,” Mr. Barve said.