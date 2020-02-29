Param Bir Singh new Mumbai Police Commissioner

The Maharashtra government on Saturday appointed Param Bir Singh as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner.
Mr. Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was posted as the Director General (DG) of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) before his appointment as the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Mr. Singh succeeds Sanjay Barve, who retired on Saturday.
Outgoing Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve was given a farewell by his colleagues at Naigaon police station in Mumbai on Saturday.
The 1987-batch IPS officer, who had taken charge as the commissioner on February 28 last year, had got two extensions, first in August and then in November.
“Today, the Mumbai police is well equipped, strong and capable of dealing with any challenge. In my tenure, I have witnessed elections, protests against CAA, NRC and other challenges, but officials of the Mumbai police have handled them well,” Mr. Barve said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.