Ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh moves SC for impartial probe into charges against Anil Deshmukh

NEW DELHI:

22 March 2021 15:11 IST

The former Mumbai Police Commissioner had accused the Maharashtra Home Minister of demanding a ‘target to accumulate ₹100 crore a month’.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh approached the Supreme Court seeking an order for an impartial probe into his allegations of corruption against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Mr. Singh, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, said the issues he had highlighted in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray against Mr. Deshmukh should be probed by either a Central agency or a special investigation team, possibly monitored by the Supreme Court.

He accused Mr. Deshmukh of “interference” in the functioning of the police.

Advertising

Advertising

The former Mumbai top police official has also sought the quashing of the order removing him from the post.

Mr. Singh had accused Mr. Deshmukh of demanding a “target to accumulate ₹100 crore a month”.