Param Bir Singh moves HC challenging preliminary inquiries

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh filed a fresh petition in the Bombay High Court on Thursday, challenging preliminary inquiries initiated against him by the Maharashtra government.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and Manish Pitale was hearing the petition filed by Mr. Singh that claims he was being targeted and harassed for highlighting the alleged malpractices of former State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Mr. Singh, said the petition has challenged the two orders passed by the Maharashtra government on April 1 and April 20 directing State Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey to conduct preliminary inquiries against him.

He said, “The first order of April 1 was passed by the erstwhile Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for alleged violation of some All India Services (Conduct Rules) and the second order of April 20 was passed by the present Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil over allegations of corruption levelled against Singh.”

He went on to state that on April 19, Mr. Singh had had a meeting with Mr. Pandey during which the DGP allegedly advised him to withdraw his letter sent to the Chief Minister alleging corruption by Mr. Deshmukh.

Mr. Rohatgi informed the court that Mr. Singh recorded his conversation with Mr Pandey and has sent a copy of the same to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The petition says, “Orders passed by the State initiating preliminary inquiry were aimed at thwarting the investigation of the CBI. The impugned orders are aimed at silencing the petitioner and to compel and pressurise him to withdraw his allegations against Mr. Deshmukh.”

The plea seeks a direction to the CBI to conduct an unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair investigation on Mr. Deshmukh. Mr. Singh has also sought an order directing the Maharashtra government to ensure that transfer/posting of police officials are not done for any pecuniary benefits to any politician.

The petition also seeks a direction to the CBI or any other independent agency to forthwith take custody of the CCTV footage of Mr. Deshmukh’s residence.

Public prosecutor Deepak Thakare sought time to file a reply. Mr Rohatgi said interim protection should be given to Mr. Singh and the inquiries should be stayed until then.

The court asked if any show cause notice was issued to Mr. Singh with regard to any of the inquiries. Mr. Rohatgi replied in the negative. The matter will be next heard on May 4.