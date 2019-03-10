Param Bir Singh is ACB Director General

Senior Indian Police Service officer Param Bir Singh was on Saturday appointed Director General of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau.

A State government release issued on Saturday said Mr. Singh, a 1988 batch IPS officer, will replace Sanjay Barve who was, on February 28, appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner. Incidentally, Mr. Singh was also in the running for the post.

Before this posting, Mr. Singh was Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) in the State police.

Mr. Singh, as ADG (Law and Order), was in the eye of a storm when he, along with Pune police officials, held a press conference on August 31 last year after the arrest of activists with alleged Maoists links. He had read out letters, allegedly written by these activists, at the media briefing, a move that was questioned by the Bombay High Court.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and Mridula Bhatkar had on September 3 last year asked how the police could read out these letters which may be used as evidence.

Mr. Singh has held important posts like that of Thane Police Commissioner, DCP in several important zones in Mumbai, as also SP in districts like Chandrapur and Bhandara.