Param Bir Singh alleges conspiracy against him in Supreme Court

Param Bir Singh

NEW DELHI

17 May 2021 21:35 IST

Ex-Mumbai top cop moves Supreme Court to shift enquiries to another State

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has moved the Supreme Court alleging that departmental enquiries have been instituted against him as part of a conspiracy to frame him for levelling allegations of corruption against Anil Deshmukh, who resigned as Maharashtra’s Home Minister.

Mr. Singh urged the apex court to shift the enquiries to another State. He said there was a “witch-hunt” on against him.

The former Mumbai top cop said he is facing threats of multiple enquiries and probes unless he withdraws his complaint against Mr. Deshmukh.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Singh asked the apex court to direct an investigation into the alleged conspiracy against him.

A Vacation Bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B.R. Gavai is scheduled to hear the petition on Tuesday.

Earlier in March, the Supreme Court had refused to intervene in a petition filed by Mr. Singh for a CBI investigation against Mr. Deshmukh.

The apex court had instead asked Mr. Singh to approach the Bombay High Court with his plea for an investigation by an independent agency.