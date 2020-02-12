PAPs threaten to strike if demands go unmet

The Project Affected Persons (PAPs) of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) have threatened to hold another protest outside CIDCO Bhavan in Vashi on February 17 if the authorities continue to ignore their list of demands.

Last week, the PAPs called off their 38-day protest at the site after a delegation met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who assured the villagers that a joint meeting with CIDCO would be convened to resolve their problems. Umesh Khandekar, a resident of Waghivali village, said, “We had called off the protest believing that our demands would be fulfilled. But we can no longer sit idle. We have decided to resume our protest if our demands are not met by the authorities by February 17.”

Last week, about 70 villagers were detained after they stalled CIDCO’s electric line work for NMIA at Waghivali village. “At the time of our release, we had informed both the police and CIDCO that we would protest again on February 17 if our demands go unmet,” said Kiran Keni, another resident of Waghivali village.

Among the demands of the PAPs are compensation to fishermen for loss of livelihood, jobs for the youth, increase in construction aid to ₹2,500 from ₹1,500 per square feet and a re-look into the villagers’ ‘zero eligibility’ status.

However, the Sangharsh Samiti, comprising representatives from the 10 affected villages, has distanced itself from these demands. “The samiti was formed by the villagers, but it is nowhere in this protest. We have already told the protesters that the fish market and jetty will be constructed,” a CIDCO officer said.

According to CIDCO, Waghivali village does not come under the core project area, but electric lines will be laid there. Villagers were asked not to leave Waghivali, but a few of them have vacated their homes. “We have offered the same rehabilitation package to those who have left their homes n Waghivali,” the officer said.