PAP demand permanent jobs at JNPT

Project-affected people (PAP) from 18 villages in Raigad on Friday protested at the new container terminal opened by Singapore’s PSA International Pte Ltd. at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), demanding permanent jobs for the villagers.

Shiv Sena MLA Manohar Bhoir, whose party had organised the protest rally, said the primary need of the PAPs was permanent jobs and removal of port employees who don’t belong to these villages.

Livelihood affected

He said, “[The port authorities] are hiring PAPs, but not many. We have asked them to hire more. Landfilling in parts of the creek for the construction of the port has affected small-scale fishermen from Nhava Sheva, Hanuman Koliwada, Panje and Jaskhar, who cannot go fishing in the water. We want PSA to adopt these villages. We have submitted a letter with our demands to PSA, DP World and GTI authorities, and will conduct another meeting after March 15.”

‘Operations transparent’

JNPT chairman Neeraj Bansal said the port operations are transparent. He said around 3,000 villagers and PAP have been hired, till now which is more than 60% of the workforce. “A list of PAP has been made available in the public domain, and people can file objections till February 26. The list will be finalised by March 31, after which the hiring process will start. Construction of schools and roads is under way in these villages. Huge expansion is happening, and more job opportunities will come up. CIDCO and JNPT will jointly set up a multi skill training centre with Symboisis as a partner in another three months. The centre will train PAP, and we will have trained workforce from the villages,” Mr. Bansal said.