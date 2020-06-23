Panvel civic body seals 57 shops for violating COVID-19 safety norms

Navi Mumbai

23 June 2020 23:26 IST

Physical distancing, odd-even formula not followed

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sealed 57 shops in its jurisdiction over the last two days for violating safety guidelines laid down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Most shops were sealed for not ensuring physical distancing among customers at the shop, not following the odd-even formula to reopen, not making available sanitiser, and for entertaining customers who are not wearing masks.

Municipal Commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh said, “As per the notification issued on June 3, the guidelines are clear for shopkeepers. The customers waiting outside the shop need to be in a queue to follow physical distancing. It’s also the shop owner’s responsibility to make sure that no one crowds around the counter. With the lockdown relaxed, many have started feeling that the pandemic is over. People might be wearing masks, but yet are seen hugging shop owners they are meeting after a long time.”

He said that as per the Epidemic Diseases Act, the PMC has the right to penalise those not following norms. “We will take stricter action if people are found flouting norms more often,” Mr. Deshmukh said.

Twelve shops have been sealed in Kharghar (ward A), 11 in Kalamboli (ward B) and 17 each in Kamothe (ward C) and Panvel (ward D). “The shops can be opened after the owners submit an affidavit mentioning that they will not flout the norms henceforth and will abide by the government’s notification. If they are found flouting norms again, we will file a case with the police against them as permitted under the Epidemic Diseases Act,” deputy municipal commissioner Jamir Lengarekar said.