Panel probing Wadhawans’ permit might get extension

The State government is likely to give an extension to the committee probing the role of a senior IPS officer accused of giving travel permit to Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) chairman Kapil Wadhawan and his 22 family members during the COVID-19 lockdown.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced an inquiry into the matter by Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik and asked him to submit a report within 15 days. Principal Secretary (Special) Amitabh Gupta who had issued the travel permit, was asked to go on compulsory leave pending the inquiry.

“We are likely to give the committee an extension of 15 days since the matter is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Due to the lockdown, the State machinery is also strained,” an official said.

Mr. Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj are promoters of DHFL, and co-accused in a case of cheating and money laundering registered against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had written to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba demanding disciplinary and criminal action against Mr. Gupta for “giving authenticity to Wadhwan brothers who are allegedly involved in various frauds including DHFL, Yes Bank, PMC Bank and criminal proceedings are going on against them by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Mumbai Police as they are out on bail.”