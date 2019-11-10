Panel formed to work on easing early childhood stress

With the process of drafting the National Education Policy (NEP) 2019 under way, the Early Childhood Association (ECA), a non-profit organisation, on Thursday launched the Association for Primary Education and Research (APER), which aims to spread awareness of early childhood care and education.

The ECA works to bring together preschools, students, teachers, parents, organisations and balwadis in a committee, which, through discussions and workshops, will bring about a change in the development and learning process in early childhood in India.

The event, which was held at the Podar Centre in Parel, included a panel discussion moderated by Swati Popat Vats, president of the ECA and APER.

Ms. Popat Vats is also the president of the Podar Education Network. The discussion was centred around the NEP and the need to integrate the early years with primary years, making the foundation strong.

“The minute the main policy comes out, ECA and APER will conduct workshops across India for schools to understand the policy. Our motto is, ‘From Policy to Practice’,” said Ms. Popat Vats.

In support of the NEP draft, Sangeeta Puri, joint secretary of APER said, “Our first challenge of transition from pre-primary to primary is getting included, so I welcome this change.”

The APER was formed to take into account the emotional well-being of children in primary schools. The ECA works on the notion that early childhood care is crucial for the child’s cognitive and emotional development, especially since a child undergoes an abrupt change in environment while moving from pre-primary to primary school.

Play-based learning transforms into a stressful classroom learning which the child finds tedious to cope with.

“In Class I and II, it’s not just the transition which is the issue but also the age. At this age, it is very difficult for children to understand this formal kind of education,” said Dr. Reeta Sonawat, executive director of APER.

The main objective of APER is to ensure a stress-free learning environment for children from ages six to 10 years. It also aims to bring about a smooth transition from preschool to primary school. APER will also focus on teaching techniques through their workshops.