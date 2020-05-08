Mumbai

Palghar SP to be sent on compulsory leave

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday announced that Palghar Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh is being sent on compulsory leave and his charge has been handed over to the Additional SP.

Mr. Deshmukh visited Gadchinchle village where three people — two saints and their driver — were lynched on April 16 night over suspicion of them being thieves. The incident had created uproar across the country and the State government had come under fire from the Opposition, despite the police arresting over 100 villagers.

“I visited the village on Thursday and spoke to locals, elected representatives, and senior police officials who were accompanying me. We have decided to send the Palghar SP on compulsory leave,” the minister said. He did not reveal the government’s next course of action. The government has already handed over the probe into the incident to State CID.

