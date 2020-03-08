Palghar policewoman survives attempt on life

Mumbai

08 March 2020 00:56 IST

Masked assailants open fire on highway

A woman officer with the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Palghar police survived an attempt on her life on Saturday night.

According to the Palghar police, unidentified assailants opened fire at Assistant Police Inspector Siddhawa Jaybhaye while she was driving her car on the Virar stretch of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad highway.

“The two assailants, who were wearing jackets and masks, pulled up on a Bajaj Pulsar and the pillion rider fired one round at the car before they sped away. Ms. Jaybhaye immediately stopped her vehicle and found that the round had hit the bonnet,” an officer with the Palghar police said.

Ms. Jaybhaye informed the police control room about the incident and a team was sent to the spot to conduct inquiries. An FIR on charge of attempt to murder was filed against unidentified persons under the Indian Penal Code.

Ms. Jaybhaye was recently in the news when her team foiled an attempt by seven accused to hack into an account of Tata Sons. The accused are now under arrest. Investigating officers said it was too early to comment on whether the attack was connected to the case.

The Palghar LCB has also initiated parallel inquiries into the matter. An LCB officer said, “Multiple teams are combing the highway for any CCTV cameras that might have captured the assailants. We have let the word out on WhatsApp groups asking anyone who might have seen which way the assailants went to inform us immediately.”

The officer said repeat offenders with a history of assault with firearms are being picked up. “We are also making inquiries with illegal arms dealers of record to find out if they sold a handgun to anyone over the last few days,” the officer said.