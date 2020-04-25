Palghar lynching: Kharghar woman booked for inflammatory FB post

The Kharghar police on Wednesday booked Trupti Vaidya, who resides near Sector 12 in Kharghar, for an alleged inflammatory Facebook post on the lynching in Palghar. The police took suo motu cognisance of the post after the Navi Mumbai cyber crime cell alerted them.

A Kharghar police officer said, “She posted the video and blamed a particular community for the lynching, which is not the truth. She also made derogatory remarks against the State and tried to incite hatred.” The police said Ms. Vaidya, who is as an insurance agent, will be arrested after the lockdown. She has been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including defamation, and the Information Technology Act.

‘Instigating enmity’

In another case, the Kamothe police arrested Sanjeev Nath (49), a BJP worker and resident of Sector 36 in Kamothe, on Wednesday for circulating on WhatsApp a picture of Balasaheb Thackeray with derogatory statements on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The complainant, Shiv Sena worker Ramkrishns Sadewale, said the accused tried to instigate enmity among people with different political ideologies.

He has been charged under Sections 501, 505 (2), and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act. “He was produced in court on Thursday and has been remanded in police custody till Friday,” senior police inspector Babasaheb Tupe said.