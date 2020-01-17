Mumbai

Palghar factory owner booked for blast that killed 8

NDRF personnel carry out rescue operations at the sight of the blast at an under-construction pharmaceutical company in Boisar on January 11, 2020./ File photo/ Aadesh Choudhari

NDRF personnel carry out rescue operations at the sight of the blast at an under-construction pharmaceutical company in Boisar on January 11, 2020./ File photo/ Aadesh Choudhari  

more-in

A case has been registered against the owner of a chemical factory in Palghar, where eight people were killed in an explosion, police said on Friday.

Eight people were killed and seven injured in a blast that took place at an under-construction plant of Ank Pharma at Boisar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on January 11, 2020.

A case has been registered against Natwarlal Patel (50) under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police official said.

Mr. Patel, who was also injured in the blast, had only acquired a permit from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and had failed to get requisite permissions from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and other agencies, he said.

The accused owner had also reportedly employed unskilled workers at the factory, where he was testing a product when the blast took place, the official added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 5:46:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/palghar-factory-owner-booked-for-blast-that-killed-8/article30586232.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY