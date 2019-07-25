Palghar earthquake claims one life

A 55-year-old man from Dahanu lost his life after a structure collapsed on him during a mild earthquake in Maharashtra's Palghar district early on Thursday.

Officials said two earthquakes were recorded in the district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Scientists from the seismology department of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the earthquakes were of magnitude 3.8 and 3.5 and recorded at a depth of 10 km.

Rishya Meghwale, a resident of Nagzari vilage in Dahanu taluka, was in a room in his farm when the earthquake struck and the structure fell on him. No other causalities were reported in the district, an official from the Palghar District Disaster Management team said.

Dr. J.L. Gautam from the IMD said the cause of the earthquakes in the district had not been established yet but there was a possibility that heavy rainfall in the region might have caused the latest instance of quakes.