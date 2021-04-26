Oxygen Express with three tankers reaches Kalamboli

This is the second such train to reach Maharashtra and the first to enter the Mumbai Metropolitan Region

An Oxygen Express carrying three tankers with 15 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen each reached Kalamboli at 11.25 a.m. on Monday.

The train started from Hapa in Gujarat on Sunday and covered 860 km in over 17 hours to reach Navi Mumbai, Central Railway (CR) officials said.

This is the second Oxygen Express to reach Maharashtra and the first to enter the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The tankers were supplied by M/s Reliance Industries, Jamnagar, and one each will be sent to Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, a gas company in Rabale MIDC, and to a facility in Pune. “The oxygen tanker in Rabale MIDC will be used to help hospitals as per their need,” Gajanan Thombare, Panvel RTO, said.

“Necessary arrangements have been made at the Kalamboli goods shed for the smooth movement of the Oxygen Express, which reached Kalamboli from Hapa via Viramgam, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai road, and Bhiwandi road, meeting safety parameters,” a CR officer said.

A green corridor has been provided for the faster movement of the train and the Railways is ensuring that oxygen is made available to COVID-19 patients across the country, the officer said.