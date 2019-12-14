Owners of Goodwin Jewellers held

Mumbai

Thane Police officers with the accused on Friday.

Thane Police officers with the accused on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Vibhav Birwatkar

The Thane Police on Friday arrested the owners of Goodwin Jewellers, who were on the run since October 21 after allegedly duping thousands of customers in Thane and Mumbai who had invested in their schemes.

According to the police, several teams from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Crime Branch worked on tracing and apprehending Sunilkumar and Sudhirkumar Akarakaran. The police also attached their property worth crores. “We received information that the two were planning to visit the Thane court on Friday and laid a trap. They were picked up before they could reach the court premises and have been arrested,” an officer said.

The Thane Police have appealed to investors to approach the EOW so that the total value of the swindled money can be ascertained.

