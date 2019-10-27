Owners of Goodwin Jewellers booked after customers allege fraud, 14 branches have been shut for last two days

The Dombivli police on Saturday registered an offence against the owners and managers of a jewellery store chain for allegedly fleeing with crores of rupees invested by their customers.

Police said Goodwin Jewellers has 14 branches across the State. The matter was brought to the attention of the police after 35 of its customers approached them on Saturday to inform them that the store’s Dombivli branch had not opened for the last two days.

“We have booked the owners, Sunil and Sudesh Kumar, and the store manager Manish Kundi, for cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code. All three are absconding and efforts are on to trace and apprehend them,” said senior police inspector S.P. Aaher, Dombivli police station.

The police said scores of customers had either deposited gold with the shop or had invested money in their fixed deposit or saving schemes. The complainants suspect the accused have fled with all the money.

“The exact amount is still being ascertained, but the figure runs into crores of rupees. We have sealed the branch that falls under our jurisdiction and are conducting further inquiries into the matter,” Mr. Aaher said.

The police are now trying to track the cellular location of the accused and making inquires with their family members and friends to identify possible places where they could be lying low. A wireless alert has been sent out to the Thane Police Control Room, requesting assistance from Government Railway Police officers in case the trio try to flee by train. Teams are also visiting major outstation bus terminals in the Thane City area, officers said.

“We will also be obtaining their bank details to check for any unusual transfers or withdrawals in the last few days, and for any clues that we might find about their current or recent locations,” an officer with the Dombivli police said.