Overcharging patients: FIR against Nanavati Hospital

An FIR has been registered against Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital at Vile Parle (West) for alleging overcharging COVID-19 patients.

The FIR was lodged at Santacruz police station on Wednesday after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The hospital has been charged under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (when a criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all, each of such persons shall be liable for that act in the same manner as if it were done by him alone) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior police inspector Shriram Koregaonkar of Santacruz police station said, “A FIR has been registered based on the complaint filed by a BMC official because it is alleged that the hospital has not complied with the circular issued by the State government for hospitals not to overcharge COVID-19 patients.”

Sadaguru Pandit, the hospital’s spokesperson, said, “We have not received any FIR.” In a statement, the hospital said it has been at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 in Mumbai and the first to offer dedicated COVID-19 services in the private sector. The hospital said it has been managing 150 COVID-19 beds, including 42 ICU beds, and has treated over 1,100 patients.

‘Discrepancy in a bill’

The hospital said, “In this battle, we have unfortunately lost one healthcare worker and our CEO is infected and battling the disease. We have learnt from media reports that a FIR has been filed owing to some alleged discrepancy in a bill. We are awaiting the copy of the complaint to scrutinise the bill and will fully cooperate with the authorities concerned to redress the issue.”