‘Overburdened’ resident doctors at KEM vent ire on Twitter

Mumbai

02 June 2020 23:48 IST

Post video about severe shortage of nurses, Class IV employees

Resident doctors at the civic-run KEM Hospital took to social media on Tuesday to highlight the severe shortage of Class IV workers and nurses. The doctors posted a video from a ward stating that there were 35 critical COVID-19 patients and not a single nurse or Class IV worker to assist them.

Class IV workers include ward boys, cleaners and labourers, among others. While some staff members have tested positive, others are off duty as they have co-morbidities.

Sources said some staff members are also not reporting to work due to fear of the infection.

Resident doctors wrote on Twitter about the shortage, leaving doctors overburdened. In the video shot in ward No. 4 on Tuesday, a resident doctor said they have not had staff nurses and Class IV workers for several days. “None of the patients have relatives with them, none of them have any means to go to the washroom… only three residents are working here. We are unable to manage 35 patients on our own,” the resident doctor is heard saying.

“I am helpless right now… I have no one to help me. People are dying in front of my eyes and I can’t let that happen. I am loading the drugs, I am intubating patients, I am doing all the work,” said another resident doctor in the video.

The hospital’s dean Dr. Hemant Deshmukh said the video was misleading as it was shot when the shift was changing. “All the staff of K.E.M. Hospital are working 24 hours a day in three shifts. The patient service is running uninterruptedly,” said Dr. Deshmukh. Such videos can have a negative impact on staff working continuously, besides affecting the morale of patients and relatives, he said.