Over 7,500 recoveries, 4,895 new cases in Maharashtra

Pune

09 August 2021 23:58 IST

Active case tally dips below 70,000; Pune reports 645 fresh infections; spike of 218 cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 7,508 recoveries as against 4,895 new COVID-19 cases. Active cases have now dipped below the 70,000-mark to touch 68,375.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said cases seemed to be plateauing, showing neither a particularly significant increase nor a very rapid decline on a daily basis.

As many as 68 deaths pushed the death toll to 1,34,064, with the case fatality rate standing at 2.1%.

The total case tally has reached 63,57,833, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 61,51,956, with the case recovery rate at 96.76%.

“Of a total of 4,95,25,694 laboratory samples tested thus far, 63,57,833 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.79%) have returned positive, with over 1.60 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported 645 new cases, taking its total case tally to 10,97,736, while 12 deaths pushed the total death toll to 18,419.

As per district authorities, the active case tally has declined to a little over 8,200.

Mumbai reported 218 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,37,497, while active cases declined to 4,599. Three fatalities took the city’s death toll to 15,954.

Ahmednagar reported more than 750 cases and six deaths, taking its total cases to 2,93,341, of whom 5,641 are active. The district’s cumulative death toll has risen to 6,277.

Kolhapur reported more nearly 450 new cases, taking its total case tally to 1,98,705. The active cases fell incrementally to 4,660. As many as seven deaths were reported, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,620.

Satara reported 565 new cases and 10 deaths to take the total cases to 2,24,775, of whom 6,888 are active, while the death toll climbed to 5,433.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 589 new cases and five deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,90,945, with the active cases falling to 7,271, while its total death toll reached 5,184.