Over 71,000 recoveries in Maharashtra

Lowest single-day surge in three weeks causes active case tally to dip to 6,74,770

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 71,736 more recoveries and 48,700 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest single-day surge in three weeks, causing its active case tally to dip to 6,74,770.

The State reported 524 deaths (of which 293 occurred in the last 48 hours and 116 during the course of last week) to take the total death toll to 65,284. The total case tally has reached 43,43,727, while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 36,01,796, with the recovery rate at 82.92%. The case fatality rate has incrementally declined to 1.5%.

Pune district reported over 6,000 new cases to take its total case tally to 8,02,807. Fourteen deaths were reported as the toll rose to 9,034. As per district authorities, the active case tally dipped to 1.01 lakh, while the total death toll has crossed 12,300. Mumbai reported just 3,840 new cases, taking its total case tally to 6,31,484, of whom 72,230 are active, while 71 fatalities took the death toll to 12,861.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 5,800 cases as its total case tally reached 3,91,327, of whom 78,522 are active, while 38 deaths pushed the death toll to 4,896. Yavatmal district reported 21 deaths and 1,706 new cases, taking its total death toll to 828 and its total case tally to 45,589, of whom 11,484 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra saw more than 4,300 new cases, taking its total tally to 2,86,503, of whom 43,109 are active while 17 deaths pushed its total death toll to 2,882.

Satara in western Maharashtra saw 1,408 new cases and 19 deaths as its total case tally rose to 94,674, of whom 17,014 are active, while the total death toll climbed to 2,158. Nanded recorded 25 deaths and more than 850 new cases. Its total death toll climbed to 1,514 and its total case tally reached 78,134, of whom 10,906 are active. Ahmednagar reported 41 deaths and more than 2,700 cases as its total death toll rose to 1,825 and the total case tally to 1,58,871, of whom 24,117 are active.

“Of 2,59,72,018 laboratory samples tested so far, 43,43,727 (with the average case positivity rising to 16.72%) have returned positive, with over 2.30 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. A total of 39,78,420 people across the State are in home quarantine and 30,398 are in institutional quarantine facilities.