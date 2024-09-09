Over 62,000 idols immersed on second day of Ganesh festival in Mumbai

“More than 62,000 idols were immersed in various water bodies in Mumbai on the second day of the Ganesh festival,” civic officials said on Monday (September 9, 2024).

The festival began on Saturday (September 7, 2024), with families and ’savajanik mandals’ (public groups) installing the idols of their beloved god at homes and community pandals in the city.

The idols were taken out for immersion on Sunday afternoon (September 8, 2024) after one and a-half days.

“Till midnight, 62,569 idols were immersed in the sea, other water bodies, and artificial ponds,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

"No untoward incident was reported anywhere during the immersion," the BMC said.

“On Sunday, 62,197 household idols and 348 sarvajanik (public) idols of Lord Ganesh were immersed,” a civic official said.

At least 29,923 household idols and 234 public mandal idols were immersed in artificial ponds, set up to avoid pollution in natural water bodies.

During the 10-day Ganpati festival, devotees bid adieu to the deity after one-and-a-half days, five days, seven days, and the last day (Anant Chaturdashi).