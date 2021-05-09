Over 60,000 recoveries in Maharashtra

Pune

State records 48,401 new cases, 572 more deaths; active case tally dips to 6.15 lakh

Maharashtra continued its recovery spree on Sunday with 60,226 patients being discharged as opposed to 48,401 COVID-19 new cases. The State’s active case tally has now dipped to 6,15,783.

A spike of 572 deaths — of which 310 occurred over the last 48 hours — pushed the total death toll to 75,849. The ‘reconciled’ figures, as per the State Health Department, included 126 deaths during the last week and the remaining 136 from an earlier period. The total case tally has reached 51,01,737, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 44,07,818, with the recovery rate rising to 86.4%. The case fatality rate has declined to 1.49%.

Pune district reported over 7,300 new cases to take its tally to 9,26,124. As per State Health Department figures, 25 deaths were reported as the total death toll rose to 10,049. As per district authorities, the active case tally has risen to 1,00,118, while the total death toll has surged past 14,500.

2,395 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 2,395 new cases to take its total case tally to 6,75,630, while the active case tally has declined to 51,165. With 68 more fatalities, the city’s total death toll rose to 13,781.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 2,200 cases as its total case tally reached 4,64,414, of whom 59,544 are active. A total of 45 deaths pushed the death toll to 5,624.

Cases continued to mount in western Maharashtra, with Sangli reporting 20 deaths and more than 1,800 cases, taking its toll to 2,254 and case tally to 95,527, of whom 20,009 are active. Solapur reported 23 deaths and more than 2,100 cases as its total death toll rose to 2,975 and the total cases reached 1,27,174 of whom 23,375 are active.

Ahmednagar reported 28 deaths and nearly 3,000 cases, taking its toll to 2,287 and case tally to 2,02,816, of whom 24,452 are active.

Latur in Marathwada reported more than 900 new cases and 31 deaths, taking its tally to 81,109, of whom 11,463 are active. The death toll has risen to 1,313. Nashik in north Maharashtra reported over 3,000 new cases, taking its tally to 3,51,045, of whom 39,539 are active, while 49 deaths pushed its toll to 3,715.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, “Of 2,94,38,797 laboratory samples tested thus far, 51,01,737 (with the average case positivity rising to 17.33%) have returned positive with over 2.47 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours.”