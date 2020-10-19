Over 6,000 patients benefit from eSanjeevaniOPD

Maharashtra government makes teleconsultation service available twice a day, adds fresh time slot

Over 6,000 patients in Maharashtra have so far benefited from the government’s recently introduced online medical consultation portal, eSanjeevaniOPD, by availing themselves of free online medical check-ups and expert advice.

The digital platform, developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in Mohali, enables patient-to-doctor teleconsultation.

The State government has now added a fresh time slot for eSanjeevaniOPD and made the service available twice a day. Now, residents of Maharashtra can avail of online medical check-ups, and seek advice between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. in addition to the existing 9:30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. slot.

The mobile application was pressed into service four months ago and has been catering to patients across the State.

Using a desktop computer, laptop or smartphone, people residing in any district can connect with medical experts and seek advice on any illness.

Medical experts have been able to provide instant help and recommend treatment to 6,072 patients in the State so far.

The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare rolled out the eSanjeevaniOPD service in April following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and made it a full-fledged service within a month through the website: www.esanjeevaniopd.in

Patients can download the eSanjeevani mobile app from the Google Play Store and fill up the online registration form.

After entering the mobile number and uploading documents and medical reports related to the ailment, patients will receive a one time password to complete the registration. They will then receive a token number through SMS to log in for the e-appointment.

Soon, they will receive a video call from the doctor available. After the consultation, patients will receive an e-prescription on the app.