Over 50 people detained for holding candlelight vigil

Mumbai

27 February 2020 01:25 IST

They had gathered in Dadar to show solidarity with Delhi victims

Over 50 protesters were detained on Wednesday night after they gathered at Veer Kotwal garden in Dadar for a candlelight vigil for the victims of the violence in Delhi. They were later taken to different police stations, their personal details noted, and then let off.

At 8 p.m., around 80 people gathered at the garden. “Initially, the gathering was planned at Chaitya Bhoomi, but due to heavy police bandobast, we shifted to Veer Kotwal garden. There was no sloganeering and we were only discussing the State-sponsored violence with candles in our hand. We demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra,” a 23-year-old protester from Tata Institute of Social Sciences said. The student said after around 20 minutes, the police entered the garden and started evacuating the non-protesters, and locked the garden from outside.

Mourning lost lives: People gather for a candlelight vigil at Veer Kotwal garden on Wednesday after being denied access to Chaitya Bhoomi by the police (above). | Photo Credit: Aadesh Choudhari

Women asked to leave

Another protester, not wanting to be named, said, “Only the men were detained. The women were given a chance to leave the garden by giving their personal details. I was taken to Mahim police station while some others were taken to Shivaji Park police station. We were released after the police collected our personal details.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok said, “Fifty-three protesters were detained for gathering unlawfully at Veer Kotwal garden. All of them were taken to the Mahim police station and released after taking their details.”

After the incident, the Joint Action Committee for Social Justice, said, “The detention of peaceful protesters is the worst form of authoritarianism and undemocratic behaviour. This is nothing but a naked attempt at curbing dissenting voices against CAA-NRC and the fascist powers ruling the country. We demand the police recognise the democratic rights of the citizens and help them exercise these rights.”