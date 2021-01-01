Over 4,000 more recoveries recorded in Maharashtra

Pune

3,524 new cases, 59 more deaths in State; Mumbai reports surge of 631 cases

As many as 4,279 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Friday, while 3,524 new cases were recorded in Maharashtra As per the State Health Department, active cases have dipped to 52,084 while the total case tally stands at 19,35,636. With 59 more fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 49,580.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 18,32,825. The State’s recovery rate has risen to 94.69%, while the case fatality stands at 2.56%. “Of 1,28,23,834 laboratory samples tested so far, 19,35,636 (with the case positivity rate down to 15.09%) have returned positive, with over 76,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district reported over 550 new cases to take its case tally to 3,73,219. According to the State Health Department, no deaths were recorded and the toll remains constant at 7,767. As per district administration figures, the active case tally has dipped further to 6,135, while the district’s recovery rate has gone up to 95.91%.

Mumbai reported a surge of 631 cases to take its tally to 2,94,067, of which 8,943 are active. Nine deaths saw the city’s toll reach 11,125. Nagpur reported over 450 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 1,25,680, of which 4,095 are active. Five deaths took the death toll to 3,209.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported five fatalities as its toll touched 1,768, while 70 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 54,638, of which just 785 are active.

Sangli reported 19 cases and no deaths as the district’s tally reached 50,163 of which 302 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,769.

Kolhapur district reported nine cases and no fatalities as well as its tally reached 49,145, of which just 515 are active. The total death toll stands at 1,660.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported over 300 cases and two deaths as its tally reached 115,579, of which just 1,815 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,901.

Jalgaon reported 55 new cases and two deaths as its total case tally reached 56,179, of which only 490 are active, while its death toll stands at 1,449.

Dr. Awate said a total of 2,69,348 people across the State are in home quarantine and 3,314 are in institutional quarantine facilities.