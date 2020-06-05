Over 2,900 new cases, 123 more dead in State

Pune

05 June 2020 00:16 IST

Maharashtra recorded 123 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the highest deaths in a day till date, along with 2,933 new cases. Total cases in the State surged to 77,793, while the death toll has reached 2,710.

“Of the total deaths reported today, 30 had occurred in the last couple of days while the remaining fatalities are from the period between April 30 and June1. 75% of the deaths reported had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said Dr. Awate.

Forty-eight more patients died in Mumbai, while Jalgaon reported 21 deaths -- at least 16 of them occurring over the last ten days. Eight deaths were reported from Thane, and five from Aurangabad

The State now has 41,393 active COVID-19 cases, with 1,352 more patients being discharged on Thursday. “The State’s recovery rate currently stood at 43.29% while its case fatality rate stood at 3.48%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.