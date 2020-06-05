Mumbai

Over 2,900 new cases, 123 more dead in State

Maharashtra recorded 123 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the highest deaths in a day till date, along with 2,933 new cases. Total cases in the State surged to 77,793, while the death toll has reached 2,710.

“Of the total deaths reported today, 30 had occurred in the last couple of days while the remaining fatalities are from the period between April 30 and June1. 75% of the deaths reported had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said Dr. Awate.

Forty-eight more patients died in Mumbai, while Jalgaon reported 21 deaths -- at least 16 of them occurring over the last ten days. Eight deaths were reported from Thane, and five from Aurangabad

The State now has 41,393 active COVID-19 cases, with 1,352 more patients being discharged on Thursday. “The State’s recovery rate currently stood at 43.29% while its case fatality rate stood at 3.48%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 12:19:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/over-2900-new-cases-123-more-dead-in-state/article31752344.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY