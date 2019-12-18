Over 200 Mumbaikars stand against CAA, lash out at Modi, Shah

Over 200 people gathered near the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Lallubhai Compound in Mankhurd to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Tuesday.

The protesters said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were trying to divide Hindus and Muslims. “They are trying to incite feelings of nationalism in Hindus, just like Hitler did with Aryans. Our Constitution says people of all religion are equal. Who, then, are these people to stop anyone from entering our country?” Mohan Sonavane, a protester, asked.

The protest, organised by Sanvidhan Sanvardhan Samiti, demanded that CAA be rescinded by the government, and protesters raised slogans against Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah. “Just because the BJP is in majority, does not mean they can impose whatever they want. There is something called Constitutional morality, which suggests that the ruling party consult the Opposition before passing any Bill,” Suresh Sawant, another protester said.

Bajrang Sonavane, a government servant, who was also at the protest, said, “The way the government is working makes me feel like we are under a dictator. They are murdering the Constitution.”

Mr. Sawant also said incidents that took place at Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University are of serious concern. “Never before have we seen a government use the police against students, who are the future of the country. These things can never be accepted in a democracy like India.”

Ayuub Khan, another protester, accused the Modi government of being two faced. “They worship the Constitution in public and later pass Bills which are unconstitutional. This is similar to how Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi after praising him in public. We fear that the country will soon become a Hindu Rashtra. There seems to be no difference between India and Pakistan,” he said.

The protesters also raised concerns that many people were still not aware of the consequences of the amendment. “If a Bill is facing so many protests from across the nation, there is definitely something wrong with it. The government cannot go against the citizens of the country. These are the same citizens who voted for this government,” Mr. Sonavane said.