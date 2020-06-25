Over 2 lakh fly out of, land in city in a month

Mumbai

25 June 2020 00:09 IST

Highest passenger load on Mumbai-Delhi route since flight operations resumed

More than two lakh passengers arrived at or travelled out of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in the last one month, since domestic commercial passenger flight operations resumed on May 25.

GVK-led Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which manages the airport, said that of the 2,01,258 passengers it catered to in this period, 1,40,878 were departing passengers and 60,380 were arrivals.

1,744 flights, 34 sectors

Mumbai airport handled 1,744 domestic flights from May 25 to June 24, operated by 10 airlines and catering to 34 sectors in the country.

Advertising

Advertising

Among the destinations served, the airport saw the highest passenger load capacity on the Mumbai-Delhi route, followed closely by flights connecting the city to Kolkata, Varanasi, and Patna, respectively. As many as 41,206 passengers flew on the Mumbai-Delhi route.

When commercial domestic flight operations resumed on May 25, the airport was only permitted to operate 25 departures and arrivals each, per day. But with the recent permission by the Maharashtra government to double the commercial passenger flight movements, the airport has seen flights in six new sectors being added to its existing schedule. These include Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore, Raipur, Udaipur, Jabalpur, and Jalgaon. The airport now handles 50 departures and arrivals each, every day. Sectors like Goa and Chennai, however, are yet to see flights being operated.

Stringent checks

“The airport has allowed check-in through e-boarding pass on cellular devices for its passengers, besides placing stringent measures to screen drivers and fumigate the vehicles entering the airport premises. Conforming to the highest standards of safety and security, CSMIA has adopted numerous precautionary measures to help and support the passengers, including providing an efficient transit to its travellers,” an airport spokesperson said.