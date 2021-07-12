Over 15,000 recoveries in Maharashtra

Pune

12 July 2021 22:42 IST

Active cases dip below 1.10 lakh

With 15,227 recoveries on Monday as against 7,603 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra’s active case tally, which had seen a rise in the past few days, dipped to 1,08,343. However, the number of samples tested in the past 24 hours was low — just 1.76 lakh as opposed to the daily average of 2.30 lakh.

A total of 146 deaths were to the progressive death toll, of which 42 occurred during the last 48 hours and 11 during the past week. A further 93 fatalities have been added as per the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process, said the State Health Department.

The State’s total death toll has climbed to 1,26,024, with the case fatality rate at 2.04%. The total cases have reached 61,65,402, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 59,27,756, with the recovery rate at 96.15%.

Advertising

Advertising

Pune reported more than 800 new cases, taking its total cases to 10,69,220. Five deaths were reported as the toll rose to 17,526. As per district authorities, the active case tally stood at 10,600, while the total death toll has crossed 18,100.

Mumbai reported 558 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,28,190, with active cases at 11,106. Fifteen fatalities took the city’s toll to 15,636.

Kolhapur reported more than 1,900 new cases, taking its total case tally to 1,75,964, of whom 11,794 are active. Eight deaths saw the cumulative death toll rise to 5,067.

Satara reported 569 new cases and five deaths as its total cases rose to 2,03,205, of whom 7,904 are active, while the death toll climbed to 4,886.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 965 new cases and eight deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,66,229, with the active cases rising to 11,072, while its total death toll reached 4,568.

“Of 4,41,86,449 laboratory samples tested thus far, 61,65,402 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 13.95%) have returned positive, with over 1.76 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.