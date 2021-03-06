Over 10,000 new cases in Maharashtra

Highest single-day spike in State since October last year

In its highest spike since October last year, Maharashtra reported 10,216 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its active case tally to 88,838.

Pune, Nagpur and Mumbai reported surges in excess of 1,100 cases, while Nashik and Jalgaon in north Maharashtra saw a resurgence in infections. With 6,467 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate dipped to 93.52%.

Fifty-three deaths pushed the toll to 52,340. While the total case tally has reached 21,98,399, the cumulative recoveries stand at 20,55,951.

“Of 1,66,86,880 laboratory samples tested thus far, 21,98,399 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.17%) have returned positive with over 90,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate had dipped to 2.38%.

Pune district reported a consecutive surge of more than 1,800 cases to take its total case tally to 4,17,237. As per the State Health Department figures, five more deaths were reported as the toll reached 8,080. However, district authorities said the toll has reached 9,286, while the active case tally surged past 12,000 to reach 12,699. Cases in Pune has more than doubled in the last 15 days, when the district barely had 5,000-odd active cases.

Mumbai reported 1,174 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,31,020, of which 9,055 are active. Three deaths took the city's death toll to 11,495.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported a record single-day jump of 1,400 cases, taking its total case tally to 1,57,575, of which 11,552 are currently active. Two deaths were recorded as the total death toll rose to 3,537.

Cases continued to mount in Amravati district, which reported nearly 700 cases, taking its total tally to 39,242, of which 5,260 are active. Eight deaths saw the death toll rise to 520. The district administration, which had imposed a week-long lockdown, relaxed regulations, but directed all shops to function between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik reported over 550 cases to take its tally to 1,30,434, of which 2,840 were active. A single death took the toll to 2,070. Neighbouring Jalgaon saw 550 new cases and five deaths as its tally reached 62,274, of which 3,606 are active. Its death toll has reached 1,516.

While cases rose in Marathwada, only the ‘sugar belt’ districts of western Maharashtra saw a dip in cases. Satara reported 214 new cases as its tally rose to 59,473, of which 1,610 are active. A single fatality took its total death toll to 1,848.

Sangli reported 34 cases and no deaths as the district’s tally reached 51,442, of which only 530 are active.

Kolhapur reported 23 cases and one death as its total case tally reached 49,887, of which just 441 are active, while its toll reached 1,681.

A total of 4,10,411 people across the State are in home quarantine and 4,203 are in institutional quarantine.