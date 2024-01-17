Over 100 birds across Mumbai hurt by manja thread 

January 17, 2024 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

Despite issuing preventive orders ahead of Makar Sankranti, Mumbai Police had registered 92 cases on the sale of nylon manja kite string in the city. At least 57 people were booked for being involved in the sale of such threads that are banned.

On January 12, police had issued a preventive order banning nylon manja ahead of Makar Sankranti 2024. The order had said that the use of manja thread kites would be a punishable offence as every year during the festival, people and birds succumb to extreme injury due to kite threads made out of nylon, plastic, synthetic or glass coated Chinese manja thread. The police in the order had said, “For the period of 30 days from January 12 to February 10, 2024, a ban on the use, sale and storage of the manja threads, in the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police Commissionerate unless withdrawn earlier. Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code 1860.”

The sale of such threads and flying kites made of such glass-coated threads have taken multiple humans and well as bird lives this year too. Aarey Key Foundation (AKF) and Mumbai Animal Association (MAA) Foundation had rescued over 100 birds in the last three days while 12 pigeons, a kite and an asian koel couldn’t survive the injuries and died. . Omkar Babar from AKF said, “We have pigeons, black kites, rose ring parrots, house crow, flamingos, parakeets, owls, asian koels, common myna, falcons and many more who were found with their wings slit, their toes and tarsus cut such that they may never walk again, some have their throat slit, and some lose their ability to fly or fetch food for themselves and in such cases, we foster them for life. Most of the birds that we have rescued are from Andheri, Versova, Jogeshwari, Powai and Goregaon. In the last two years, we have had over 810 birds rescued of which 200 were injured by manja”

Pawan Sharma, who is founder and president of RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) and Honorary Wildlife Warden with Forest Department said his organisation has rescued 52 birds in two days: three flamingos, 12 kites, four parakeets, nine crows, two koel and 22 pigeons. All of these were rescued alive but were in injured critically , leading to the deaths of 13. There were more than 20 distress calls for dead birds in the city. “This has been happening every year despite police orders and awareness on the ill-effects of manja, as these are pretty much available in the market for sale. The challenging part is these threads cannot be seen easily and that’s why birds and humans keep getting hurt by it accidentally. We have rescued the birds from across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and even Palghar with the help of local NGOs and forest department. All the birds were rescued in extreme injured situation such that their features were cut, bones fractured and when they are entagled [in the thread], they try to get out of it and get even more hurt. We will probably extend the three-day camp because the real impact of these threads will be seen in the coming days as these threads are non-degradable and they stay stuck in trees and wires. We have been trying to remove as much as we can spot them and we request the citizens to do the same if they happen to see any such thread,” said Mr. Sharma.

Dr. Rina Dev, Avian and Exotic Specialist who also runs Riwild Sanctuary has been receiving cases from across the city. On Tuesday, two flamingos were brought to her in extremely injured conditions, their features were slit. In the last two days, she has treated over 35 manja injured birds. “I have been trying to create awareness and set up bird camps for the last 10 years in Gujarat and Mumbai but these cases do not seem to be under control even though there is awareness among people, very few realise the aftermath of the fun festival of kite-flying. Unfortunately these incidents happen when birds return to their nest and get entangled in the thread and therefore injure themselves. It is a matter of concern as these manja threads are so strong to even slit humans so imagine what impact it has on a bird’s body. We had a baby parrot yesterday whose stomach was slit with the thread. I request people to be a little responsible in disposing these threads after they are done flying kites and not leave them hanging.”