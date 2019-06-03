Out of prison, man attacks ex-colleague

The APMC police have arrested a man who, after spending two years in jail in a theft case, attempted to murder his former colleague who acted as an informer to get him nabbed.

Deva Chotelal Chandana was arrested two years ago by the Crime Branch after his colleague in MAFCO market, Naresh Yadav, informed the police that Mr. Chandana, who worked as a driver in the market, was the wanted accused in two theft cases registered with the Taloja and Sanpada police.

“He was convicted for two years with a fine. He was released around 15 days ago and then he went to MAFCO market and attacked his former colleague with bamboo sticks and an iron rod,” senior police inspector Satish Nikam from APMC police station said.

The accused went to MAFCO market on Friday night with two men and attacked Mr. Yadav when Mr. Yadav’s son Sunil (20) and his friends, Mohammad Abdul Ali Hassan (25) and Juber Wahabali Ansari (35), interfered. Sunil and his two friends were severely injured after receiving blows on their heads.

“The trio received head injuries and are now out of danger. They told us that the accused had come along with two masked men. The accused hasn’t revealed who the two men were,” police sub-inspector Bapu Khatpe said.

Mr. Chandana, arrested under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, has been remanded in police custody till June 14.