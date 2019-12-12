‘Oust State board’s deputy director’

Nearly 200 junior college teachers from the Mumbai division affiliated to the Mumbai Regional Junior College Teachers’ Organisation (MRJCTO) on Wednesday protested outside the State board office in Vashi, demanding the removal of the deputy director and initiating an inquiry against him.

Mukund Andhalkar, general secretary, MRJCTO, said, “Rajendra Ahire, who has been given the charge of deputy director of the board, has been indulging in malpractice. The things he is bound to do are done only when he is approached ‘personally’. He creates problems for us and we are forced to adopt wrong ways to get things done.”

The members of the organisation said the main issue they are facing is Mr. Ahire’s non-approval of teachers who have been appointed. Mr. Andhalkar said, “For teachers who are appointed in the minority category, they do not need a no-objection certificate (NOC), yet they are harassed for NOCs. The payment of almost 700 part-time teachers has been stopped.”

The members of the organisation also demanded implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission’s scales for part-time teachers. The remuneration for checking board papers is still pending for many.

“Every teacher can be transferred within the college in different streams, but Mr. Ahire blocks even that,” Mr. Andhalkar said.

“Every work proposed to Mr. Ahire is kept pending. The union has proof of teachers having to pay money to get work done. If our allegations are challenged, the union can show proof. We only want the board to start an inquiry into our allegations and take action,” said Sunil Purnapatre, vice president of MRJCTO.

Letter of demands

The members submitted a letter with their demands to Krishnakumar Patil, chairman of the Mumbai division. Mr. Patil said, “I have received the letter in which the teachers have made demands and levelled allegations against Mr. Ahire. My job is to receive the letter and forward it to my superior. I will be forwarding it to the commissioner of the board who sits in Pune. He will take further action.”