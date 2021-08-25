Oscillation trial on stretch of Metro Line I from August 28

Navi Mumbai

25 August 2021 00:22 IST

The Research Design and Structured Organisation (RDSO) will commence oscillation trial and emergency breaking distance trial on a stretch of Navi Mumbai Metro Line I (Belpur to Pendhar) on August 28. The trial will be for the 5.14-km stretch between Pendhar station and Central Park station in Kharghar.

“Oscillation trial is an important stage before commissioning of Metro service. The passenger service will soon begin on Metro Line 1,” said Sanjay Mukherjee, VC and MD, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

Advertising

Advertising

The CIDCO is developing four elevated corridors under the Navi Mumbai Metro. The trial run on Line I admeasuring 11.1 km with 11 stations and a depot at Taloja was conducted successfully earlier this year. Maha Metro has been appointed to carry out the remaining works on this line.

While the main viaduct, depot approach viaduct and depot-cum-workshop have been completed, work of the stations, lifts, escalators and systems is in progress. RDSO is a body under the Ministry of Railways, which enforces standardisation and coordination among various railway systems.