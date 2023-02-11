Orphaned and abandoned children are the same, says Bombay HC

February 11, 2023 05:45 am | Updated 03:01 am IST - Mumbai

The Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to issue certificate of abandonment to two girls and noted that the government cannot differentiate between orphaned and abandoned children.

On February 9, a Division Bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale was hearing a petition filed by NEST India Foundation, a charitable trust, which urged the court for directions to authorities to issue certificates to the girls declaring them as abandoned children. These certificates will help them avail all benefits under government schemes, including reservation in educational institutions.

Government pleader Purnima Kantharia informed the court of a government resolution which said, “An orphaned child gets reservations that will not be applicable to those abandoned. Orphans have no one to care for them. Those abandoned have someone to take care of them,” she said.

The court responded, “There is no distinction, at least there is no moral distinction. There are benefits that orphans will get, but abandoned children will not? What according to you is the material distinction justifying or taking away the reservation to abandoned child? What is the logic? We expect far less bureaucracy from the State and far more concern from the State. These children are not responsible for their condition.”

The court added: “We note that the definition of orphans, interestingly, also includes children whose legal guardian is incapable of caring for the child. Point to be noted is the Act (Juvenile Justice Act) itself does not distinguish between a child who is abandoned and a child who is orphaned.”

The court directed the Child Welfare Committee to decide the application and posted the matter to be heard on February 22.